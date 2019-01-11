BRADFORD – Local artist Rick Minard will show unique woven paintings at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.
The exhibition, “Light and Shadow,” will run from Jan. 11 through 24 in the KOA Art Gallery in Blaisdell Hall. An opening reception will be held at noon Jan. 11 and is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.
Minard uses his woven paintings to explore the effect of light and shadows. He paints the same figure separately – once focusing on highlights and once focusing on shadows.
After creating the two paintings, Minard photographs them and uses software to simulate what the finished woven painting will look like. He can adjust the paintings or the weaving pattern to create his desired result.
Minard then cuts one painting into strips and staples it to a frame. He then cuts the second painting into strips and weaves it through the first according to his computer simulation.
His current figure paintings concentrating on highlights and shadows can be seen as a simple painting exercise in bringing together light and dark colors. They could also be interpreted as something more.
“Everyone has their own personal fears and weaknesses as well as strengths and hopes,” Minard said. “They are both a part of us.
They are woven into the fabric of our being. These paintings represent the efforts we all make to strike a balance between the two.”
Minard began creating his woven paintings while studying for his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree at Clarion University.
He went on to earn his Master of Fine Arts degree from the Rochester Institute of Technology.
He teaches at Pitt-Bradford, Jamestown Community College and St. Bonaventure University.
For more information, visit wwww.rickminard.com.
