DuBOIS — The WPAL Summer Beast of DuBois Community Days is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 12 between 9 a.m. to noon with check-in at 8 a.m.
The event is a powerlifting meet at the DuBois City Park and will consist of bench, squat, and deadlifting competitions, as well as the overall for each weight class.
The event is open to men, women, and youth (12-18 years old).
Participants can register for the overall competition (total of all 3) or an individual competition (squat, bench, or deadlift).
Registration is free and is limited to 100 participants. Registration closes May 31, so please get registered now to secure a spot.
There are limited sponsorship opportunities available. Call or email for details. All proceeds benefit the WPAL Fitness Center in Downtown DuBois. This gym provides 100 percent free memberships for all children, first responders, and healthcare workers.
The Western Pennsylvania Police Athletic League is 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization.
Please call with any questions at 814-299-7640 or email wpaldubois@gmail.com.