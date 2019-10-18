DuBOIS — The WPAL presents “Terror at the Tannery.” The DuBois Country Club’s Tannery on the Green in DuBois is, once again, partnering with the WPAL Fitness Center to offer the first ever “Terror at the Tannery,” an exclusive Halloween party on Friday, Oct. 25 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Only 150 tickets will be sold. Stop by the “Trick or “Treats” table for some light snacking on your way to the dance floor to do the Monster Mash in your best costume. Prizes will be given for Best Costume, Best Couple’s Costume, and Best Group Theme.
Tantalize your senses in the Mad Scientist’s Laboratory or compete for prizes in the scavenger hunt. There will be a 50/50 and basket raffle along with other games and prizes. The door prize is a 55-inch Smart TV. All you must do is show up to win. All guests receive a printed and digital photo on the Haunted Red Carpet.
The WPAL is currently seeking sponsors to help make this the best Halloween party in the area. Table sponsorships are available. Prizes and monetary donations are also being accepted for the “Best” costume winners. Proceeds for this event will be donated to the WPAL Fitness Center to help fund the After School Fit Club program.