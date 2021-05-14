DuBOIS — The Western Pennsylvania Police Athletic League, Inc. is ready to get back to the events that make hearts beat again. The first-ever Summer Beast, Live Boxing, and The Wicked Warrior are all set to kick off this summer.
The Summer Beast event at DuBois Community Days will be held Saturday, June 12, starting at 9 a.m.
Bench, squat, and deadlift events will be held for males, females, and youth 12-18. The event is limited to a maximum of 100 participants, first come first served, so register soon. Registration must be in by Friday, May 21. Free registration includes a complimentary t-shirt.
To register, visit the WPAL DuBois Fitness Center Facebook page or call 814-299-7640 or text 814-541-0129.
“Boxing 2021 –Always for the kids” will be held Saturday, June 19.
The Wicked Warrior obstacle course/mud run is coming back to Treasure Lake July 23-24. Register online at www.wickedwarrior.org. Price for run is $30, and $50 for Preferred Runner. This event includes: 10K main course, 5K intermediate course, Kid’s obstacle course (ages 3-9) and a 340 x 40 foot slide. Proceeds from this event benefit the Western Pennsylvania Police Athletic League, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization with a location at 37 East Long Avenue, DuBois.
These events and our organization cannot move forward without the support of the community. Please consider sponsorship of one, two, or all of these events.
It has been a crazy year for everyone. During this time, a lot of businesses and individuals have suffered great financial strain, our non-profit included. The cancelation of fundraisers and events has been hard on us to say the least. WPAL is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization devoted to the youth by offering 100 percent free memberships to anyone between the ages of 6 and 18. The WPAL also supports law enforcement, military, first responders, and healthcare workers by offering the opportunity to work out in their gyms free of charge alongside youth members.
Support is still needed to keep the doors open, to provide programs and opportunities to our community, and to keep bringing events like this to the area. Sponsorship information regarding upcoming summer events follows.
To become a sponsor of these events, or for more information, please call directly at the number listed below. They will be glad to answer any questions or set up a meeting to talk in more detail.
WPAL thanks individuals in advance for their support of this event and The Western PA Police Athletic League.
Sponsorship commitments are needed immediately for the Summer Beast.
Sponsorship commitments are needed by June 1 for the Summer Showdown Boxing Event.
Sponsorship commitments are needed by July 1 for the Wicked Warrior Mud Run.
In addition, if you are interested in volunteering, please reach out to Kristy at 814-541-0129.