DuBOIS — The Western Pennsylvania Police Athletic League is thrilled to be coordinating another event for local middle school students in the beginning of the year.
The event is a Teen Valentine’s Dance, scheduled to take place from 6:30-9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14th at Galaxy Hall above the WPAL Fitness Center. This event will be open to any local middle school students. There will be complimentary refreshments available and a Live DJ. This event is free for the students.
This event will be open to any child in fifth through eighth grade. There will be complimentary pizza, pop, and water available for the children.
Sponsorship opportunities are available. Contact Aaron Beatty for details. Donations of any amount are accepted.
Checks can be mailed to 37 E. Long Ave., DuBois. Please make checks payable to WPAL DuBois. Credit Card payments are also accepted. Please contact WPAL with any questions at 814-299-7640.