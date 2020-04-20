BROOKVILLE — WRC received a donation of 200 N95-grade face masks from DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio and PA State Senatorial candidate on April 16.
“Amid the national shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE), we are deeply in gratitude for Herm’s generosity,” said Danielle Corrigan-Gabler, WRC’s Director of Development. “As a nonprofit, we rely on such generosity from donors to fulfill our mission with our residents, patients, and clients every day – We Rejoice and Celebrate Life!”
N95 respirators and surgical masks (face masks) are vital for frontline COVID-19 workers, as they are examples of PPE that are used to protect the wearer from airborne particles and from liquid contaminating the face. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) all regulate N95 respirators.
“The N95 masks will be critical if a resident or client of WRC Senior Services tests positive for COVID-19. The masks will protect our senior living super heroes – our essential workers on the frontlines,” Barbara Sepich, president-CEO of WRC said. “However, it is important to recognize that the optimal way to prevent airborne transmission is to use a combination of interventions from across the hierarchy of controls, not just PPE alone.”
The masks will be distributed to WRC’s communities based on need. “We have personal care homes in Brookville, Ridgway, New Bethlehem, and Clarion, a skilled nursing facility in Brookville, and offer home and community-based services across seven counties in Western PA,” Sepich said.
“I’m just pleased to be able to help out an organization such as WRC,” said Suplizio. “They have a great staff, great workers. I’m just glad we could come through for them.”
In addition to Suplizio’s donation of N95 masks, WRC has been overwhelmed with the generosity of community members. “We have also received N95 masks from Amphenol Advanced Sensors, and many individuals and community groups have been sewing fabric masks for our essential workers – we have received over 500 donated fabric masks in total,” Corrigan-Gabler said. “We are incredibly thankful for the support from the community during these unprecedented times.”