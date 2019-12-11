ST MARYS — A Wreaths Across America ceremony will be held at noon at St. Marys Catholic Cemetery on Joseph Street Saturday. The public is invited to help honor 2,000 local veterans.
Wreaths Across America ceremony to be held in St. Marys
Brianne Fleming
