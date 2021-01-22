ST. MARYS — The program “Pennsylvania’s Elk Herd: Yesterday & Today” will be presented via Zoom on Wednesday, Jan. 27, at 7 p.m.
The presenter, Ben Porkolab, the Conservation Education coordinator from the Keystone Elk County Alliance, will lead a virtual journey to the Elk Country Visitors Center and through the “green screen” technology. He will show and tell the elk history of the area and how the elk were reintroduced into Pennsylvania.
Porkolab will also compare members of the deer family and the status of the current elk herd. Because they will be using Zoom to connect with the Elk Visitor Center, they will also have the time and ability to ask questions about these animals.
Because the Women Who Care’s 255 members have been unable to meet in person for an event since October of 2019, the Steering Committee wanted to connect with them and provide some fun programs that the membership, and any others who are interested, could participate in either alone or with a few of their friends from their homes safely. They are hoping to do a few programs over the winter. Checkout the Women Who Care Facebook Page for upcoming programs.
The community is invited to join Women Who Care for this program by calling 814-834-2125 or emailing eccf@elkcountyfoundation.org for the zoom link.
Women Who Care is a project of the Elk County Community Foundation and are accepting new members for the 2021 year until June.
ECCF is a non-profit charitable organization that helps people, families, groups, and businesses achieve their philanthropic and charitable goals in order to strengthen and enhance the quality of life in our region.