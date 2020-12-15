ST MARYS — It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas, and Women Who Care is hosting a Facebook Live event called “Sounds of the Season,” featuring 30-minute solo performances by area musicians.
The event will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 16. To watch, just “like” the Women Who Care Facebook page and tune in for an evening of music. It will also be recorded to make viewing at a later date available.
Frank O’Connell from Ridgway is working with WWC to provide this program to the community by gathering his musically-talented friends to perform. O’Connell plays for fun and sees the strength that music and art can bring to communities when everyone comes together for the common good. A free gift to the community, the “Sounds of the Season” event features performances by a number of talented musicians.
Andrew Thompson and his son Zack are musicians from Ridgway. Zack was a guitar student of Frank’s a few years ago and has come into his own quickly. Andrew accompanies Zack.
John Butterfuss, JB Unplugged, is a well-known acoustic musician who has performed for over 40 years, playing the songs you love from all genres, from pop standards & oldies to today’s new country and pop.
“Jeremy Jack lost cause” hails from the Altoona/Hollidaysburg area. He is an original organic musician with a unique take on life, and an interesting spirit for everyone to hear.
Caroline Fitch hails from Johnsonburg. She is a recent graduate of JASD and a talented guitar and ukulele player with a very nice voice.
Matt Silvia comes to us by way of Ridgway via Boston. He sings with a barber shop group and is a talented guitarist and singer.