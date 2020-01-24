WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes University awarded 302 bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees when it held its winter commencement ceremony on Jan. 19. The event was held in the Arnaud C. Marts Center in Wilkes-Barre.
Wilkes interim President Paul S. Adams presided at the event. The commencement address was delivered by Paul Riggs, dean of the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences at the University. Kristin Donati, who received her master of business administration degree at the ceremony, was the student speaker. Donati is associate director of graduate enrollment at Wilkes University.
Julie Yenzi of Reynoldsville received the Master of Science in Nursing degree with a major in Nursing.