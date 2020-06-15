INTERLOCHEN, Michigan – Eva Hendricks, 17, of Pittsburgh has been accepted and will attend Interlochen Arts Academy, the world’s premier fine arts boarding high school. Hendricks, the daughter of Kathleen Davies and Michael Hendricks, Pittsburgh, and the granddaughter of Elva Hendricks, Luthersburg, will study Theatre at the Academy.
Hendricks has attended Interlochen Arts Camp since 2016. In 2019, she received IAC’s Fine Arts Award in Repertory Theatre for her performance in Laura Wade’s Alice. She also received a merit scholarship to support her studies at the Academy.
As a student at Mt. Lebanon High School, Hendricks has participated in choir and marching band. Since 2009, Hendricks has studied acting, dance, and voice at the Richard E. Rauh Conservatory of Pittsburgh Musical Theater and has appeared in several student and Main Stage productions at PMT. She honed her performing skills by competing in Pittsburgh Public Theater’s annual Shakespeare Monologue and Scene Competition, where she has been a finalist and received honorable mention. Hendricks is also a member of the acolyte corps and praise band at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Mt. Lebanon.
Interlochen Arts Academy attracts more than 500 young artists from 40 countries and all 50 states. Together, they study music, theatre, dance, visual arts, creative writing, comparative arts, and motion picture arts in a college-like setting. While producing more than 250 artistic presentations in the school year, Academy students also master rigorous college-preparatory academics that prepare them to take prominent roles in any professional endeavor.
The Arts Academy was founded in 1962 to provide year-round training in the arts coupled with challenging and comprehensive college-preparatory academics. This combination has resulted in sustained achievement in arts and academics. Since the school was established, it has produced 43 Presidential Scholars, a record unmatched by any school in the United States, public or private. Alumni include singer-songwriter Jewel, actress Jennifer Ehle, jazz drummer Peter Erskine and car designer Bill Zheng. More than ten percent of the nation’s orchestral musicians can claim roots at either Interlochen Arts Academy or Camp.
Since 1958, more than 90 Grammy Awards have been presented to Interlochen alumni of the Academy and Camp.