DuBOIS — Boys and girls, ages 7-14, are invited to attend Clearfield County Youth Field Day on June 2 at amp Mountain Run, DuBois.
This is a full day of fun and learning about the outdoors and is free to attend.
To register, visit the PA Game Commission website, pgc.pa.gov, under the "education" tab. For more information, call Heidi at 814-590-1392 or Marty at 814-583-5979.
