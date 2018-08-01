More than eight hours from home a group of young people from DuBois learned about service and compassion for others. The trip’s initial impact is inspiring three of them to continue that effort at home.
All of this took place in Parksley, Va., on Virginia’s Eastern shore during a July 8-13 mission trip sponsored by Christ Lutheran Church, Sunflower Dr., DuBois.
Seventeen youth and four adults in three, seven-passenger vans made the journey. Rev. Amy Godshall-Miller, pastor of Christ Lutheran Church, led the trip for the fifth consecutive year, accompanied by adult volunteers Deb Finalle, Jeff Bush, and Fred Waldeck. Godshall-Miller said Christ Lutheran’s congregation supports the mission trip financially and spiritually. The participants also contribute toward the trip and conduct one event where they kick off their one big fundraiser.
Youth participants, included: Lola Post, Devon London, Derek London, Isaiah Seyler, Lucy Scheffler, Molly Scheffler, Amber Eberly, Ella Wilson, Ali Woodel, Lauren Hoover, Madee Finalle, Kaylee George, Nathan Davies, Dylan Stottish, Franklin Lanzoni, and Candace Andres. Ten were on a mission trip for the first time, while the others were veterans of one or more trips. Four of the youth were friends of members of Christ Lutheran.
“The theme for the mission trip was ‘Onward,’” said Godshall-Miller. “We learned about how to bring our perspectives – how we see things – together with our passions – what we love and how we are talented – to become our pursuits – how we move ‘Onward’ in our lives as Christians to make a positive difference.”
YouthWorks, based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, selected Parksley as a mission location. YouthWorks provides Christ-centered mission trips for more than 20,000 teenagers and adult leaders in over 60 communities across the U.S. and beyond. It partners with local organizations for volunteer work.
“Parksley is an area of rural poverty with a large population of Central American and Mexican immigrants, who work picking crops or in the local chicken processing factories,” explained Godshall-Miller. “The local partner was Grace United Methodist Church. It made a big investment in this effort by giving up most of its building for the summer.”
Christ Lutheran’s girls stayed at the church, sleeping on cots, mattresses and the floor, while the boys were hosted at St. Thomas United Methodist Church less than 10 minutes away.
Each day of the mission started with morning devotions. Volunteer work followed at the area’s central food bank and its community garden; Kids Club, run at the host church; a tutoring program for kindergarten through middle school children; an abused women’s shelter; a traumatic head injury center; and at a local home. The youth helped prepare and clean up from all meals. Evening activities included a sunset over the Chesapeake, swimming in the ocean at Chincoteague National Refuge, a community picnic and an authentic Mexican meal. The day closed with a gathering for worship and sharing on the theme by the Youth Works young adult staff.
“We go on these trips to serve other people, but it also benefits the servers,” said Godshall-Miller. “You can’t beat getting away from home. Friendships grow, new friends are made, and flexibility is learned. Each year our group gains new perspective and grows in faith by seeing how Jesus calls us to serve.”
The message motivated three of the participants, Kaylee George, Lucy Scheffler, and Lola Post into immediate action. On the trip home they devised Braids for Bucks.
They are making four kinds of bracelets to sell with the proceeds to go to four charities. Christ Lutheran’s Church Council voted to give them financial support for their efforts. The bracelets will first be sold at the church’s annual picnic on August 26.
“They are very enthusiastic,” said Godshall-Miller. “This is bringing it back, serving others.”
