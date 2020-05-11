Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT TUESDAY... ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...FOR THE FREEZE WARNING TONIGHT, SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 27 ARE EXPECTED. FOR THE FREEZE WATCH FOR TUESDAY NIGHT, SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 29 ARE POSSIBLE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA. * WHEN...FOR THE FREEZE WARNING, FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT TUESDAY. FOR THE FREEZE WATCH, FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE PROTECTIVE MEASURES AS FREEZING TEMPERATURES COULD DAMAGE OR KILL TENDER PLANTS AND VEGETATION. POTTED PLANTS SHOULD BE BROUGHT INSIDE. THE LATEST FORECAST INFORMATION CAN BE FOUND ON THE NWS STATE COLLEGE FACEBOOK PAGE AND TWITTER @NWSSTATECOLLEGE, OR ON THE WEB AT WEATHER.GOV/CTP. &&