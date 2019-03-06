Today

Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Low 11F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%.

Tonight

Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Low 11F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. High 27F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.