KITTANNING — Hot shooting by the defending state champions doomed the Brookville Raiders and knocked them out of the PIAA Class 3A playoffs in Wednesday night’s 66-46 loss to Lincoln Park at Armstrong High School.
The Leopards (23-5) jumped out to a 16-3 lead to start the game and never looked back, leading by as many as 16 points in the first half with a 32-16 halftime lead.
The Raiders got within 11 early in the third quarter before Lincoln Park stretched it to 30 at 64-34 before the starters were pulled with 4:40 left in the game.
Now it’s on to the quarterfinals for the 10th time in 11 seasons for the Leopards, who face Beaver Falls on Saturday at a time and place to be determined. Beaver Falls beat Carlynton, 78-63.
The Raiders’ season ended at 18-8 with just the second loss in the last 12 games for head coach Dalton Park’s team.
“The kids were excited coming in and they’re disappointed now,” Park said. “They wanted to win, they played the whole way to the end, none of them gave up, and they did everything I asked them to. They didn’t play selfish, they shared the ball. They ran the floor the whole time and disappointed but they weren’t defeated.”
The Leopards, after going 8-for-16 from the field in the first quarter with a 16-7 lead, wound up converting on an amazing 15 of 18 shots in the second and third quarters before settling for a still-impressive night of 63 percent (30-for-48) from the field.
“We wanted to put pressure on balls get best we can get a hand in their face every time they shot,” Park said. “I don’t know if we succeeded at that, but we had the pressure on them like we wanted to on a couple shots. … But credit to them. We were hoping they’d have an off night. I watched film and I saw nights where they were lights-out and I saw nights where they didn’t shoot so well, so we were hoping that we’d have one of those lights where they didn’t shoot well.
“It was the opposite. We didn’t shoot well. It seemed like the beginning we couldn’t get anything to drop and we couldn’t get any flow off of that. So, not shooting well, taking away the drives that we could have had by shooting open shots and it didn’t open the floor up for us.”
Jace Miner scored 18 points to lead the Raiders. Robert Keth scored 11 points and Aaron park finished with eight points. The Raiders, who shot 35 percent (18-for-52), were outrebounded, 36-25.
The Leopards’ Tanner Mathos made 8 of 10 shots from the field and scored a team-high 16 points. Isaiah Smith scored 11 points and seven other players scored with L.A. Pratt sinking all four of his shots to finish with nine points.
The Raiders did help to force 21 Lincoln Park turnovers, but just couldn’t take enough advantage against a bigger team that did affect the Raiders’ driving inside game that had them shooting over 48 percent for the season. The Leopards blocked at least five shots in the first 10 minutes of the game. That and the rebounding advantage was too much for the Raiders to get by.
“That was the big difference in the game,” Park said. “There are many other facets, but that’s the one that sticks in my head the most. There were a lot of rebound balls getting tipped, and then they would get it. We just we didn’t get second opportunities they got a lot of second opportunities.”