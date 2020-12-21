Linda J. Musser, 68, of New Bethlehem, passed away early Saturday morning, December 19, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Born March 14, 1952 in Brookville, she was the middle daughter of Gene and Bonnie (Collett) Hoover.
She married Donald Musser on June 23, 1979. He survives. They were happily married for 41 years.
Mrs. Musser was a graduate of Clarion-Limestone High School and of Clarion University where she earned both a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in elementary education. She taught elementary school for a number of years in the Redbank School District before leaving to have a family.
She had a son, Matt, whom she dearly loved and adored.
Mrs. Musser was a homemaker who was devoted to her family and the family farm.
Prior to her illness, she was staying with her mother to care for her.
Mrs. Musser loved to read, to cook, and to mow. She kept the farm mowed to perfection.
Survivors include her mother, Bonnie Hoover of New Bethlehem; her husband, Don and her son, Matt, both of New Bethlehem; her oldest sister, Nancy Brocious of New Bethlehem; her youngest sister, Ruth Ann Statewicz of Indiana, Pa.; and her nephew Ben Statewicz and his wife, Bethany, of Kittanning.
She was preceded in death by her father, Gene Hoover; her brother, Tom Hoover; and her grandparents.
There will be a private memorial service for immediate family at a later date.
Interment will be in Salem Cemetery at Frogtown.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral home in Hawthorn.
Memorial donations can be made in Mrs. Musser’s name to a charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.