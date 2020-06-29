Linda Lee Leshock, 71, of Mayport, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
Born May 5, 1949 in Brookville, she was the daughter of the late James J. and Betty Jane (McGarrity) Thomas.
She married Ronald L. Leshock on July 26, 1969. He survives. They celebrated almost 51 years together.
Mrs. Leshock was an active member of the Cornerstone Church of God in Fairmount City where she served on the board.
She worked as an LPN for VNA, Clarion Hospital, and Jefferson Manor.
Mrs. Leshock also worked as chief clerk for the Clarion County Courthouse.
She enjoyed collecting Hawthorn and New Bethlehem crocks, going to auctions, and cooking big holiday meals for her family.
Mrs. Leshock enjoyed being with her family, friends and her church family.
In addition to her husband, Ronald L. Leshock, survivors include a son, Cary Leshock and his wife, Mona, of Limestone; two grandchildren, Jacob Smith and his wife, Alee, of Virginia and Emily Smith of North Carolina; a great-granddaughter, Molly Marie Smith; and a brother, Steve Thomas and his wife, Diana, of Ringgold.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cornerstone Church of God in Fairmount City.
The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the church, with the Rev. David Nagele III officiating.
Interment will be in the Hawthorn Cemetery, Clarion County.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Online condolences may be sent to Linda’s family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.