LUTHERSBURG — The Brady Township Troutville Borough Water Association will be flushing the main water lines in the Luthersburg and Salem area on Sunday evening, April 29.
Spur lines will be flushed on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday evenings May 1, 2, 3.
Residents should expect low water pressure during flushing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.