FAIRMOUNT CITY – The Lion’s Club will hold bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, at the Redbank Valley Municipal Park skating rink in Fairmount City.
Everyone is invited to attend.
For more information, call (814) 365-5924.
FAIRMOUNT CITY – The Lion’s Club will hold bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, at the Redbank Valley Municipal Park skating rink in Fairmount City.
Everyone is invited to attend.
For more information, call (814) 365-5924.
Whenever mcraig posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Cloudy skies. Low 19F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Cloudy skies. Low 19F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Periods of snow during the morning will transition to a wintry mix in the afternoon. High 31F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 3 to 5 inches.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...SNOW OF VARYING INTENSITY, THEN MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW AND SLEET ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 5 INCHES, WITH LOCALIZED AMOUNTS UP TO 6 INCHES SOUTH OF INTERSTATE 80, AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND ONE TENTH OF AN INCH ARE EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA. * WHEN...THE HEAVIEST SNOW WILL FALL AT A RATE OF 1 TO 2 INCHES PER HOUR FOR 3 OR 4 HOURS DURING THE LATE MORNING AND EARLY AFTERNOON HOURS, BEFORE CHANGING TO SLEET IN THE AFTERNOON, THEN OVER TO LIGHTER FREEZING RAIN BY WEDNESDAY EVENING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE ICE WILL RESULT IN DIFFICULT TRAVEL CONDITIONS, INCLUDING DURING THE EVENING COMMUTE ON WEDNESDAY. BE PREPARED FOR REDUCED VISIBILITIES AT TIMES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THE PENNSYLVANIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION AND PENNSYLVANIA TURNPIKE COMMISSION REMIND MOTORISTS TO ADJUST SPEEDS BASED ON DRIVING CONDITIONS AS WINTER WEATHER IMPACTS PENNSYLVANIA ROADWAYS. VISIT WWW.511PA.COM FOR THE LATEST TRAVEL, ROADWAY AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS. &&
Wind: NW @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 48%
Wind Chill: 26°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 2mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 54%
Wind Chill: 23°
Heat Index: 23°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 1mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 22°
Heat Index: 22°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 21°
Heat Index: 21°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 58%
Wind Chill: 21°
Heat Index: 21°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 4mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 16°
Heat Index: 21°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 4mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 15°
Heat Index: 21°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 4mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 15°
Heat Index: 21°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 5mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 14°
Heat Index: 21°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 6mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 14°
Heat Index: 21°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 7mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 13°
Heat Index: 22°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 8mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 64%
Wind Chill: 13°
Heat Index: 22°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.