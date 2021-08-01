DuBOIS — The 26th annual Eshelman Tennis Tournament was recently contested on the clay courts of the Treasure Lake Tennis Center.
The men’s singles title went to Chase Donaldson from Kersey, who defeated former Washington and Jefferson University player Turner Wilson in the final. Donaldson was also a finalist in the mixed doubles, where he and wife Jeanette fell to St. Francis University player Matt Blose and Davan Lion, a senior from St. Marys Area High School.
Blose also took the men’s doubles title as he and fellow former Punxsutawney High player Braxton Sherry downed Treasure Lake’s John Gresock and New Bethlehem’s Randy Bonnano in the final.
Davan Lion also took the women’s singles and doubles divisions. She defeated Brockport’s Gabby Sabatose in the singles and teamed up with older sister Lilia to beat Jeanette Donaldson and St. Marys’ Brooke Henry in the doubles final.
Forty-eight players competed in the two-day event, which is held in memory of veterinarian and avid tennis player Dr. Jim Eshelman. Proceeds from the tournament benefit the Gateway Humane Society and the Clearfield County SPCA.