RIMERSBURG – New life has been breathed into a Rimersburg area cemetery that is the final resting place of some of the community’s pioneers and founding families.
For the past several years, the Rimersburg Lions Club has been caring for the Bethesda Cemetery, located off Monterey Road, just outside of Rimersburg.
Lions Club member Jim McCullough, a local military historian, said the old cemetery had fallen into disrepair and was overgrown when he began mowing it a number of years ago. When he joined the Lions Club, the other members of the club decided to help him out and take on the care of the cemetery as a group.
Believed to have once been the cemetery of the Presbyterian Church which was once located nearby before it moved into Rimersburg, the Bethesda Cemetery is home to the remains of several Civil War veterans who served in the Pennsylvania 103rd Volunteers and who served time at the notorious Andersonville prison. It is also the final resting place of a local pioneer who served in the War of 1812.
McCullough said that at the back of the cemetery is a marker for Matthew Hosey, one of the Rimersburg area’s founding fathers.
“The government would give you all the land you could walk in one day if you were a veteran of the War of 1812,” McCullough explained of how Hosey came to own much of the area that is now Rimerburg and the surrounding countryside.
McCullough said that a man by the name of Linford T. Saylor of Colonial Heights, Va., reached out to him regarding the old cemetery. A history buff, Saylor told McCullough that the cemetery contained the remains of his great-grandfather, David Rimer, whose family had a farm in the area. He showed McCullough a map from 1870 that displays the location of the cemetery.
McCullough said that Saylor had visited the cemetery before it was restored to trace his family’s history, and returned again more recently to find it in much better condition. So impressed with the improvement, Saylor donated $250 toward the care of the cemetery.
A new sign, crafted by Sandy Montgomery, now stands at the front of the cemetery, letting all who pass know that the Lions maintain the burial grounds.
McCullough said five members work to mow and weed-eat the property.
The last burial took place in the Bethesda Cemetery in 1948, and McCullough said that there are people buried there who were born in the 1700s, including Matthew Hosey.
The cemetery’s grave stones showcase a number of prominent names from the Rimersburg area’s past, including Lobaugh, Kissinger, Rimer, Hosey, Mortimer, James and Pinks.
In fact, the grave of James Pinks can be found along one edge of the cemetery. At one point, Pinks was a prominent store owner in what was then known as Pinksville. According to the A.J. Davis History of Clarion County from 1887, the community debated about what to name their fledgling borough. “The name Rimersburg was chosen because the consumers of Rimer’s old rye whiskey were more numerous and influential than the patrons of the Pinksville post-office and the customers at James Pink’s store.”