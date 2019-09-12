The DuBois Lions Club and DuBois Nursing Home will be hosting AMBA Blood Screenings on Saturday, Oct. 19. Blood Screenings will be done between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. To make an appointment call toll free 1-800-234-8888, Monday through Friday 8:30am- 5:00pm.
