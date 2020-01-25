STRATTANVILLE — Clarion-Limestone junior Hayden Callen needed 21 points heading into Friday night’s game against A-C Valley and with just over a minute remaining in the first half he reached the milestone helping the Lions to a 67-47 victory over A-C Valley at the Lions Den.
Callen finished the game with 28 points and 11 rebounds. He joins his older brothers Ian and Dan in the 1,000 point club for C-L.
“I’ve been thinking about it these past couple of days and I wanted to get it at home,” said Callen. “I was a little nervous, but once I got going things settled down for me. It’s pretty cool to be able to cherish these memories with my brothers.”
Deion Deas added 21 points while Curvin Goheen and Mitch Knepp each added eight points.
Levi Orton paced A-C Valley with 15 points and 11 rebounds.
C-L (14-2) jumped out to a 5-0 lead before Orton hit a free throw for the Falcons first point of the game. After an Eli Penny basket with 3:27 left in the quarter cut the lead to 5-3, the Lions closed out the quarter on a 9-3 run to push the lead to 14-6 after one quarter.
The lead remained eight at 19-11 with 5:37 remaining in the first half before the Falcons kept chipping away eventually tying the game 22-all with 3:47 to play. A-C Valley would then take a 25-24 lead at the 2:16 mark on a Russ Carr basket. Callen would then score the next seven points including his 1,000th in a quarter-ending 9-0 run to give C-L a 33-25 halftime lead.
“We lost our cool a bit when we had that early lead,” said C-L head coach Joe Ferguson. “We were switching defenses which I wanted to do tonight. I think at times we got confused which defense we were in and that kind of allowed them to get back into the game. Then we got those issues worked out and we were able to end the half on that run to get the lead again.”
C-L pushed its lead to 10 at 40-30 midway through the third quarter. After a Broc Weigle three-pointer cut the lead to seven at 40-33, the Lions then closed the quarter on an 11-0 run with Callen scoring seven and Goheen adding the final four to push the lead to 18 at 51-33 at the end of three quarters.
The fourth quarter would be played evenly with C-L holding a 16-14 scoring edge to set the final score.
“We gave our kids a bit of a break about a week ago,” said Ferguson. “I think that helped us the other night against Karns City and then again tonight. We want to have these guys as fresh as possible for the stretch run here heading into the playoffs.
“Early in the season I felt our bench was lacking, but lately we’ve had some of these guys like Braden Rankin, Brendan Huwar, Ryan Hummell, Kaden Park and Hayden Siegel step in and give us some big minutes at times. I feel more and more comfortable putting those guys out there to make some contributions for us.”
Hummell scored 22 points in helping the Lions junior varsity team post a 68-51 victory. Bryson Huwar and Nate Megnin each scored 12 for C-L.
The Lions visit Ridgway Monday in a non-conference matchup.