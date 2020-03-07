JOHNSTOWN — Trailing by 14 points entering the fourth quarter, Clarion-Limestone put up a furious fourth quarter rally that came up just short in a 62-60 loss to Bishop Carroll in the opening round the PIAA playoffs on Friday evening at Richland High School.
The Huskies led 49-35 after three quarters, but the Lions responded with a 25-13 advantage in the fourth and the Lions even had the ball with 7.6 seconds remaining to try and tie or win the game. However, the Lions were unable to get the ball into the hands of either Deion Deas who finished with 25 points or Hayden Callen who tallied 17. Senior Kaden Park ended up with the final shot which came up short and the Huskies grabbed the rebound as time expired to seal the win.
Tristan McDannell paced Bishop Carroll with 22 points before fouling out with three minutes to play in the contest. Hamid Rodkey and Scotty Semelsburger each tallied 10 points. Bart Kilraine chipped in with seven.
Callen grabbed 10 rebounds for C-L to go along with his 17 points while Curvin Goheen scored eight points.
After the scoring went back and forth through the first four minutes of the contest, the Lions would take a 12-7 lead with 1:39 to play. The Huskies responded with a 5-0 run spanning the remainder of the quarter to tie the game 12-all after one.
McDannell hit a three-pointer to start the scoring in the second for a 15-12 lead. Goheen countered with a pair of free throws and Deas made a jumper to close to give C-L a 16-15 lead with 5:58 to play.
A 7-0 run by the Huskies opened up a 22-16 lead with 3:51 to play in the half. A Callen short jumper and a three by Deas closed the gap to 22-21 with 3:22 to play.
A 9-5 Bishop Carroll scoring edge over the final two minutes put the Huskies ahead 31-26 by halftime.
An 18-9 scoring margin in the third for the Huskies pushed their lead to 14 at 49-35 after three quarters.
A 10-3 run by C-L closed the gap to seven at 52-45 with 6:02 to play in the contest. After Callen picked up his fourth foul with 4:44 to play, Nolan Burk made 1-of-2 free throws which pushed the lead to eight at 55-47.
An 8-3 spurt by C-L closed the gap to three at 58-55 with 1:20 to play. With the lead still three at 61-58, Nate Dumm made 1-of-2 free throws for a 62-58 lead with 34 seconds remaining. Deas made a running layup with 15 seconds to play. The Lions were able to get a steal and a Huskie player knocked the ball out of bounds with 7.6 seconds to play.
Following a Bishop Carroll timeout, Deas triggered the ball inbounds, but was unable to get the ball back as Park shot an off balance jumper which Bishop Carroll came down with the rebound as time expired.