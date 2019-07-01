MINOR LEAGUE
DISTRICT 10
PUNXSUTAWNEY 9,
DuBOIS 0
Score By Innings
DuBois;000;000;—;0
Punxsy;304;11x;—;9
DuBois—0
Ella Elensky c 2000, Sydney Graham ph 1000, Tessa Tekely cf 1000, Sumari Carrr cf-ss 0000, Brielle Gray rf-2b 3000, Rylee Kulbatsky p 2000, Claire Gallagher 3b 2000, Lucy Williams lf-rf 2000, Selma Kacsmar 2b 1000, Addison Edinger ph-lf 0000, Elliette Brewer 1b 1000, Kylee O'Donnell 1b-ph-rf 1000, Maggie Mauthe ss-1b 1000. Totals: 17-0-0-0.
Punxsutawney—9
Maggie Guidice c 3220, Brinley Hallman ss 2100, Chloe Silverstein 1b 2212, Olivia Toven p 2212, Ava Fleming rf 2100, Emma Young ph 1000, Mady Wachob cf-pr 2100, Alexis Covatch cf-ph 1000, Sara Gotwald lf 1000, Alyse Powell lf-ph 1000, Jacelyn Keibler 3b 2000, Lindee Reed 2b 2000. Totals: 21-9-5-4.
Errors: DuBois 1, Punxsy 0. LOB: DuBois 3, Punxsy 2. HR: Toven. SB: Edinger, Mauthe 2; Young. CS: Mauthe (by Guidice).
Pitching
DuBois: Rylee Kulbatsky-5 IP, 5 H, 9 R, 7 ER, 5 BB, 14 SO.
Punxsutawney: Olivia Toven-6 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 15 SO.