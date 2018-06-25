LITTLE LEAGUE
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
ST. MARYS 8,
DuBOIS 2
Score by Innings
DuBois;100;100;—;2
St. Marys;242;00x;—;8
DuBois—2
Melia Mitskavich p-2b-rf 2000, Gabby Gulvas ss 2100, Morgan Pasternak lf 3010, Aaliyah Estrada c 3021, Bree Weible 2n-p 2000, Lydia Morgan p 0000, Jessy Frank cf 2000, Sidney Beers cf 1000, Maddy Orzechowski 3b 3011, Gabby Orzechowski 1b 2010, Kiki Foster 1b 0000, Samantha Smiley rf 1000, Teegan Runyon ph-2b 1100. Totals: 23-2-5-2.
St. Marys—8
Shannon Kaiser ss 3220, Izzy Catalone rf 2110, Jayssa Snelick ph-spr 0100, Kara janslovan p 4124, Emily Mourer 1b 3121, Lydia Anderson lf 3011, Rosa DePrater cf 2010, Sydney Alexander 3b 1000, Lily Bouch ph-3b 1100, Gianna Surra c 2000, Mya Pistner ph 1000, Lucy Klawuhn 2b 2110, Rylie Nicklas ph 1000. Totals: 25-8-10-6.
Errors: DuBois 2, St. Marys 0. LOB: DuBois 5, St. Marys 7. 2B: Estrada; Hanslovan, Anderson. SB: Gulvas; Kaiser, Catalone. HBP: Mitskavich.
Pitching
DuBois: Melia Mitskavich-1 1/3 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Bree Weible-2 2/3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO; Lydia Morgan-1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO.
St. Marys: Kara Hanslovan-6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Hanslovan. Losing pitcher: Mitskavich.
MINOR LEAGUE
DuBOIS 6, BROOKVILLE 1
Score By Innings
DuBois;102;210;-;6
Brookville;000;001;-;1
DuBois - 6
Sydney Graham 3b 3100, Marina Hanes ss 3320, Ava Baronick p 3021, Jenna Cornelius c 3001, Tessa Shaffer 1b 2000, Maddie Kriner 2b 1000, Emily McClelland rf 3000, Jenna Mowrey cf 2000, Breanna Smiley cf 0100, Jordan McGranor lf-1b 2011, Ashtyn Buzard 2b-pr 0100, Reagen Perkins lf 1000. Totals: 24-6-5-3.
Brookville - 1
Kailin Bowser ss-2b 3000, Averi Pangallo 2b-3b 3110, Alyssa Tollini p 3011, Ella Whitehill 1b 2010, Aubrey Belfiore c 3010, Laela Kammerdeiner rf 2000, Julie Greeley rf 1000, Samantha Whitling 3b-ss 1000, Megan McKinney lf-pr 1000, McKenna Potts lf 1000, Lily Plyler cf 1000, Gabby West cf 0000. Totals: 21-1-4-1.
Errors: Brookville 4, DuBois 1. LOB: Brookville 5, DuBois 2. DP: DuBois. 2B: Tollini. SB: Graham, Hanes, Smiley, Buzard, Tollini 2, Whitling, West.
Pitching
DuBois: Baronick-6 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 9 SO.
Brookville: Tollini-6 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 9 SO.
Winning pitcher: Baronick. Losing pitcher: Tollini.
