My oldest son has attained the age of wisdom.
“At some time during their marriage,” Chris said, “every couple should have separate houses for a while.”
The adults gathered around the table in our kitchen nodded sagely in what I presumed to be agreement.
They included Chris; his mother Ann, to whom I was married long ago and far away, from ages 22 to 30; Chris’s wife, Rose; my wife, Maryellen; and Max, then age 10, a grandchild from Chris and Rose.
None of us actually said anything, as I recall. The silence that followed Chris’s pronouncement seemed to be “profound,” not “awkward.” We concurred, except for Max, who munched sausages contentedly.
Separate houses are not financially or parentally practical for most of us. We “cleave unto each other” in marriage, in partnership or somesuch. Our combined incomes during child-rearing years leave most of us living from paycheck to paycheck. In my case, with six children at home for a while, we lived 10 percent beyond our total take-home pay, which involved Churchillian “blood, sweat and tears” at bill-paying time.
But Chris had a valid point. He is twice married, as is his wife. His mother has been married twice. For Maryellen and me, this is our third attempt at “getting it right.”
Marriage is hard. At bottom, marriage is a business relationship with romantic, sexual and parental overtones.
“Business” means “work.” Without working at it, 999 of every 1,000 marriages or partnerships are doomed. Sure, one in 1,000 couples still steal romantic side glances at each other as they toddle into church or sit side-by-side on a sofa, entering their eighties. Most of us are not so blessed with bliss.
So, how do we adapt Chris’s lofty, profound and usually not possible pronouncement?
“Living separately together,” I call it.
Breakfast is one example.
As retirees, Maryellen and I rarely set alarms. She is an, “I am awake, I shall get out of bed” girl. I am a pillow-hugging, eyes-shut, fetal position mattress lover.
So I try to stay asleep, for real or by pretending, until I hear her feet hit the floor as she strides toward the bathroom.
Thus begins “living separately together.”
I get up and, first thing, make the bed. Then I rub the sleep from my eyes, put on my glasses, and take the copious amount of pills my doctors have dictated.
As quickly as my arthritis-stiffened knees and back will permit, I hustle my pajama-clad body past the bathroom, one ear cocked to pick up the sound of Maryellen’s shower water streaming.
In the kitchen, I make the day’s coffee. Both of us find that, as we aged, our caffeine tolerance dwindled, so I make just enough for the two of us, plus about a half-cup extra. Then I tackle the dishwasher, emptying it and putting things away, followed by reloading it with anything left over from the previous night’s bedtime snacks.
I place a small frying pan on the left rear burner — not the right rear burner or the front burners, but the left rear burner. OCD, anyone? I plead guilty.
From the refrigerator, I extract two eggs, a package of butter made from grass-fed beef and — yes — mayonnaise.
The butter is melted in the frying pan to fulfill the modified “bulletproof coffee” requirement of my current ketogenic diet. My wife swears that the diet is inhibiting a recurrence of my bladder cancer; I am doubtful, but hopeful. However, I dislike pouring that butter into my coffee, as the strict keto dieters do. So I swoosh it in the pan to be soaked up by the eggs I am scrambling. Remember Grandma’s adage, “It all mixes up in your stomach anyway?” Yep.
I plop a glop of mayonnaise onto the scrambled eggs (I know; yuck for most of you), then eat the eggs and drink coffee as I hear Maryellen getting dressed. Toast, juice and cinnamon rolls are merely memories now, as I am midway through my sugar-poor dietary seventies, trying to rebuff diabetes.
When she comes into the kitchen, I have finished breakfast and the kitchen is freshly reordered. We smile. We hug. Then I stride into the bedroom, my knees and back now loosened, to get dressed and use the bathroom without bumping into her, or vice-versa.
By the time I re-emerge, she has started whatever cooking she might do, and is nearly ready to go out to meet female friends for a morning walk. I write this column, or do other computer work, while she is gone.
When she returns, I go outside, either to feed the dogs, cats and chickens or to take my own walks, usually with the dogs.
It is now mid-morning, perhaps 10 a.m., maybe 11. We are fully awake. We are both fed or coffeed up.
We are ready to begin again to live together, because we have “lived separately together” for a few hours.
It does work — usually.
Denny Bonavita is a former editor at newspapers in DuBois and Warren. He lives near Brookville. Email: denny2319@windstream.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.