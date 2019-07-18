SECTION 1
DuBOIS 11,
NORTHWEST 2
Score By Innings
N'west;000;020;—;2
DuBois;200;45x;—;11
Northwest—2
Caiden Loucks 2b-p 4010, Andrew Medrick p-ss-2b 4010, Max Carr 1b 4010, Wyatt Luke ss-p 4020, Alex O'Grady c 3110, Asher Johnson cf 3110, Silas Raber 3b 1000, Isaac Milligan lf-ph 1000, Cooper Good lf-3b 1010, Wes Evans 3b-ph 1010, Owen Grafton rf 2010, Tanner Saulsbery rf-ph 1000. Totals: 29-2-10-0.
DuBois—11
Wes Clyde 2b 3110, Keegan Gregory 3b 3210, Jack Statler ph 1100, Seth Wilmoth ss 2220, Hunter Ho c-p-rf 3112, Adam Drahushak 1b 3202, Isaac Dennison p-c 4223, Brody Knouse lf 1111, Nathan Witherite lf-ph 1010, Bryson Kail cf 1000, Ryan Woodel ph-cf 3022, Easton Harris rf 1000, Jackson McCall p-ph 3010. Totals: 29-11-12-10.
Errors: Northwest 4, DuBois 2. LOB: Northwest 11, DuBois 10. 2B: Carr; Ho, McCall.
Pitching
Northwest: Andrew Medrick-3 1/3 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO; Wyatt Luke-0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Caiden Loucks-1 2/3 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO.
DuBois: Isaac Dennison-1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO; Hunter Ho-1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Jackson McCall-4 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO.
Winning pitcher: McCall. Losing pitcher: Medrick.
* Luke faced three batters in the fourth