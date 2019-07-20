MINOR LEAGUE
SECTION 1 TOURNAMENT
CHAMPIONSHIP
CLARION 19,
DuBOIS 18
Score by Innings
DuBois;336;510;—;18
Clarion;344;305;—;19
DuBois—18
Wes Clyde p-2b 4432, Keegan Gregory 2b-rf-p-rf 2222, Jackson McCall ph 1000, Seth Wilmoth ss 4223, Hunter Ho 3b 4134, Isaac Dennison c 4111, Adam Drahushak 1b 4120, Brody Knouse lf-p 4023, Nate Witherite ph-lf-spr 1100, Bryson Kail cf-p-cf 3210, Easton Harris ph-cf-spr 1000, Jack Statler rf-cf-lf 0100, Ryan Woodel rf-p2310. Totals: 34-18-17-15.
Clarion—19
Eli Nellis 2b-p-2b 4532, Paul Craig 1b-cf 4343, Dylan Smail ss 5131, Parker Miller c-1b 4124, Ethan Rex p-2b-3b 4211, Liam Huwar cf-c 3101, Carter Hindman 3b 2000, Billy Kahle rf 3110, Casey Kemmer lf 1312, Alex Love rf-3b-p 3210. Totals: 22-19-16-14.
Erroes: DuBois 4, Clarion 7. LOB: DuBois 7, Clarion 13. 2B: Clyde, Wilmoth, Knouse; Love. SF: Wilmoth; Miller. SB: Nellis. HBP: Kemmer.
Pitching
DuBois: Wes Clyde 2+ IP, 14 H, 11 R, 9 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO, 1 HB; Ryan Woodel-3 1/3 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 8 BB, 1 SO; Bryson Kail-0 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO; Keegan Bradley-0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Brody Knouse-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Clarion:
Winning pitcher: Love. Losing pitcher: Gregory.