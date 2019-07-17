MINOR LEAGUE
SECTION 1
CLARION 7,
DuBOIS 2
Score By Innings
Clarion;102;310;—;7
DuBois;000;002;—;2
Clarion—7
Eli Nellis 2b 3321, Paul Craig 1b-cf-1b 3000, Dylan Smail ss 2100, Parker Miller c-1b-p 3000, Ethan Rex cf-2b-c 3020, Liam Huwar p-cf 3000, Carter Hindman 3b 2000, Casey Kemmer lf 1000, Billy Kahle ph-lf 2100, Alex Love rf 2211. Totals: 24-7-5-2.
DuBois—2
Wes Clyde ss-p 2110, Keegan Gregory 2b-3b 2000, Jackson McCall ph 1000, Seth Wilmoth p-ss 3022, Hunte Ho 3b-c-p-rf 3000, Isaac Dennison c-3b-p-c 3000, Adam Drahushak 1b 2000, Brody Knouse lf 1000, Nathan Witherite ph-lf 1000, Bryson Kail cf 1000, Easton Harris ph-cf 1000, Jack Statler rf 1010, Ryan Woodel rf-ph-p 1100. Totals: 22-2-4-2.
Errors: Clarion 1, DuBois 5. LOB: Clarion 9, DuBois 3. 2B: Rex. 3B: Wilmoth. SAC: Craig. SB: Smail. CS: Clyde (by Miller).
Pitching
Clarion: Liam Huwar-5 1/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO; Parker Miller-2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
DuBois: Seth Wilmoth-2 2/3 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 6 BB, 6 SO; Wes Clyde-1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; Isaac Dennison-1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Hunter Ho-2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; Ryan Woodel-2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Huwar. Losing pitcher: Wilmoth.