SATURDAY
LITTLE LEAGUE
DuBOIS 9,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 4
Score by Innings
DuBois;411;300;—;9
Punxsy;000;112;—;4
DuBois—9
Melia MItskavich lf-cf 4230, Gabby Gulvas ss 3111, Morgan Pasternak p 4333, Aaliyah Estrada c 3121, Lydia Morgan lf-p 1000, Bree Weible 2b 4220, Jess Frank cf-c 3012, Sidney Beers ph 0000, Maddy Orzechowski 3b-lf 2000, Teegan Runyon ph-3b 2000, Gabby Orzechowski 1b 0000, Kiki Foster ph-1b 1000, Samantha Smiley rf 3000. Totals: 29-9-12-7.
Punxsutawney—4
Kaylee Guidice 2b 3121, Brooke Skarbek ss 3100, Chloe Presloid 3b-p 2101, Ciara Toven p 3010, Karli Young c 3120, Emily McMahan cf 1000, Laci Poole cf 1010, Maddy Neely lf 0000, Maggie Riggie 2b 1000, Zoey Hoover rf 1000, Brooke Farmery rf 1000, Emily Dobbins 1b 2000. Totals: 21-4-6-6.
Errors: DuBois 1, Punxsy 3. LOB: DuBois 7, Punxsy 1. 2B: Gulvas, Estrada, Frank; Guidice, Poole. 3B: Pasternak. HR: Pasternak. SAC: Gulvas, Beers. SB: Mitskavich, Weible 2; Skarbek, Young. CS: Dobbins (by Estrada). PO: Young (by Estrada).
Pitching
DuBois: Morgan Pasternak-5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO; Lydia Morgan-1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Punxsy: Ciara Toven-3+ IP, 9 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; Chloe Presloid-3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Pasternak. Losing pitcher: Toven.
Junior League
DuBois 14,
Punxsutawney 3,
5 innings
Score by Innings
Punxsy;003;00;—;3
DuBois;950;0x;—;14
Punxsutawney—3
Sydney Hoffman 2b 2000, Lexi Poole p 2111, Mackenzie Raiter ph 1000, Hannah McCombs 2111, Lexe Holeva cf 2011, Jordann Hicks 2000, Hannah McSurdy 3b 2000, Laura Rittenhouse 2000, Rachel Houser lf 1000, Kaylin Smith 1011, Audrey Mack 1000. Totals: 18-3-4-3.
DuBois—14
Sarah Henninger c 3202, Allie Snyder rf 4222, Lauren Walker 1b 4034, Rachel Radaker 3b 2111, Chelsea Bussatto lf 2111, Shyanne Lundy ph 2000, Morgan Tyler p 2210, Emma Torretti 3231, Jaden Swatsworth ss 3221, Bella Gregory 2b 2100. Totals: 27-14-13-13.
Errors: Punxsy 1, DuBois 1. LOB: Punxsy 2, DuBois 6. 2B: Smith, Snyder.
Pitching
Punxsutawney: Lexi Poole-2 IP, 12 H, 14 R, 14 ER, 4 BB 2 SO; Rachel Radaker-2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
DuBois: Morgan Tyler-5 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO.
Winning pitcher: Tyler. Losing pitcher: Poole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.