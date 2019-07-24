MINOR LEAGUE
STATE TOURNAMENT
CHAMPIONSHIP
ST. MARYS 11,
NORTHWEST 1, 4 innings
Score By Innings
St. Marys;135;2;—;11
N'west;100;0;—;1
St. Marys—1
Bailey Thorwart 2b 3320, Calleigh Buzard c 3110, Molly Hanslovan ss 4333, Kaylen Eozzo 1b 3122, Avery Eckels p 3133, Giuliana Muccio rf 1011, Alexa Uhl lf 2000, Sophia Surra ph-lf 1000, Sidney Reider cf 2000, Maddie Lanzel ph-cf 0100, Alison Mertz 3b 1000, Zoe Romanic ph-3b 2110. Totals: 23-11-13-9.
Northwest—1
Payton Beshecker c 2110, Natalie Lilly 1b-p 2000, Addy Smith p-1b 1010, Adriana O'Neil 3b 2000, Leah Onea lf 1000, Grace Lancaster lf-ph 1000, Ella Qualye ss 1000, Rachel Fisher ph 1000, Ava Tumac 2b 1000, Alexis Richie ph 1000, Ellie Rumhowlski cf 1000, Riley Plank rf 1000, Mia Watson rf 0000. Totals: 15-1-2-0.
Errors: St. Marys 2, Northwest 2. LOB: St. Marys 8, Northwest 3. 3B: Hanslovan. HR: Eozzo.
Pitching
St. Marys: Avery Eckels-4 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO.
Northwest: Addy Smith-2 2/3 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 6 BB, 6 SO; Natalie Lilly-1 1/3 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO, 1 HR.