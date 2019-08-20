NEW BETHLEHEM – A month after flash flooding ripped through portions of New Bethlehem and surrounding areas, officials announced yesterday (Tuesday) that Clarion and surrounding counties have qualified for low-interest loans to help those impacted by flooding.
Ed Goth, New Bethlehem Borough’s emergency management coordinator, and Randall Stahlman of the Clarion County Office of Emergency Services, told New Bethlehem Borough Council members last night that the area has qualified for the U.S. Small Business Association (SBA) Disaster Loan Program.
After weeks of tabulating the losses in the borough and surrounding area, Goth and Stahlman said that damages from the flooding on July 19-20 were calculated to meet the threshold needed to trigger the low-interest loan program.
Goth said the county qualified with the minimum number needed. He also emphasized that the program supplies low-interest loans that need to be paid back, not grants that don’t have to be repaid.
“I know some people were looking for free money, but unfortunately we did not reach that threshold,” he said.
Stahlman explained that damages in Clarion County totaled around $3.5 million, including the loss of six bridges (four township bridges and two state bridges), as well as damages to the Redbank Valley Primary School, the ambulance garage in New Bethlehem, the Redbank Valley Trail and a number of homes and businesses in the area. The municipality of New Bethlehem Borough alone has more than $35,000 in costs associated with the flooding, including dumpsters, road repairs, labor and fuel costs, and more.
Stahlman said the designation for the low-interest loans arrived shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday, and that a Disaster Loan Outreach Center will be set up at the New Bethlehem Fire Hall along Arch Street beginning at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27.
According to a press release from the county, the center will be available to assist any “homeowners, renters and businesses impacted by the flooding in Clarion County, as well as neighboring counties of Armstrong, Butler, Forest, Jefferson and Venango.”
Low interest loans of up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. SBA regulations permit loans up to $40,000 to repair or replace personal property. Businesses and non-profits can borrow up to $2 million to restore damaged or destroyed buildings, inventory, equipment and assets. Loan amounts and terms are set by the SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial qualifications.
The outreach center will be open at the New Bethlehem Fire Hall starting at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27, and continuing daily (except Sunday, Sept. 1), through Thursday, Sept. 5. The center’s hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31. The center will close at 5 p.m. on Sept. 5.
SBA customer service representatives will be on hand at the outreach center to issue loan applications, answer questions about the disaster loan program, explain the application process and help individuals to complete their applications.
Those unable to visit the center in person may obtain information and loan applications by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955, or by emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.
Loan applications can also be downloaded at www.sba.gov/disaster. Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application via the SBA’s secure website at disaster loan.sba.gov/ela. Completed applications should be returned to the local outreach center or mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is Oct. 21, 2019. The deadline to return economic injury disaster loan applications is May 20, 2020.
Additional details from last night’s borough council meeting will appear in next week’s issue of The Leader-Vindicator.