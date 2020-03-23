SAN ANTONIO, Texas – As local students await word on how the rest of their school year will shape up amid the coronavirus closures, one area native has already felt the impact of missing out on an important graduation ceremony.
U.S. Air Force Airman Caleb J. Snyder, a Mayport resident and 2019 graduate of Redbank Valley High School, was scheduled to celebrate his graduation from basic military training during a traditional ceremony with family and friends on March 13 at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
But with the changes implemented due to the coronavirus pandemic, Snyder’s ceremony was scaled back and closed to family and friends.
Snyder’s parents, Beau and Jessica Snyder of Mayport, along with daughter, Bailey, and Caleb’s grandparents and girlfriend, were ready to fly to Texas to share the special day with their son. Fortunately, Jessica Snyder said, they got the call just in time to cancel their plans, which also would have involved spending the weekend in San Antonio with Caleb.
For others who graduated prior to Snyder, his mother said, they weren’t able to notify the families in time and many made the trip to Texas without being able to see their sons and daughters.
As for the Snyders, Jessica said they haven’t seen their son since he left for training on Jan. 14, and they’re not sure now when they will be able to see him next. With the graduation weekend cut short, she said, the airmen were shipped out the next day for their technical training programs, and Caleb is now awaiting the start of classes at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas.
With their trip canceled, Jessica Snyder said her family was able to get refunds on everything except the airline tickets, but that they now have airline vouchers that they can use another time to hopefully see their son.
“But we don’t know when that will be,” Jessica said.
She said that the change of plans was hard on the families, but also on the airmen.
“They were just as broken,” she said. “It was sad all around.”
“But at the end of the day they graduated, just without all the pomp and circumstance,” she said.
Airman Snyder completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Airman Snyder will continue his technical training in Aircraft Armament at Sheppard Air Force Base in Witchita Falls, Texas.