As part of a three day “Educator in the Workplace” event, a number of local companies in Cameron County hosted over 40 Educators from districts in Cameron, Elk, McKean and Potter Counties. This event was organized by the DISCOVER Partnership of Cameron and Elk Counties and the Potter County Education Council.
All educators had an opportunity to spend time at Emporium Hardwoods in Cameron County on the first day to get a closer look at manufacturing in the logging and lumber industry. One educator commented, “This experience will help me communicate to my students what jobs are available in our area as well as what employers are looking for.”
On day two, the group split into groups of their choice which included manufacturing at GKN Emporium and Keystone Automatic Technologies; government at the Cameron County Court House, PSU Extension Office and 911 System; agriculture with the Cameron County Conservation District, DCNR Forester, Emporium Water Company, Mid-Cameron Authority and CCOYA; healthcare at Guy and Mary Felt Manor and Cole Memorial Health Center; and hospitality and tourism at the Cameron County Chamber with Tina Solack, Abbi Peters from the PA Wilds, and Terri Dennison from Route 6 on promoting the area. They also explored local entrepreneurship by visiting Good Things Growing, The Little Red Barn and Rich Valley Apiary/Rich Valley Wines. During their group visits, educators learned about local job opportunities, hiring practices, employee expectations and skills needed to perform the jobs. Educators were surprised to see all the technology advances and skilled positions that are available in our region. Another educator commented, “This workshop emphasized the importance of communication and collaboration with others of like and different skill sets.”
This Educator in the Workplace experience was intended to provide teachers with a better understanding of the workplace and how their subject matters are applied on the job, identify local career opportunities and skills needed for success, and offer ideas for teachers to effectively prepare students to be productive citizens. Teachers worked in a classroom setting with specialists before and after their group visits in order to learn how to incorporate what they had learned into their classroom lessons. Kim Rees, Austin Superintendent, discussed the future of the skilled job market trend and how to relay that to students during their career exploration; Pam Streich from Workforce Solutions for North Central Pennsylvania provided local labor market trends to offer an understanding of the local career demands in our region, and Gina Jones from Domtar facilitated employee testing that a prospected employee must take during their hiring process of a new employee to help the educators understand what students need to know to get a job when they graduate. On the final day, Educators created a lesson plan based on their experiences with the local workforce and guest speakers. Another educator commented, “I now have concrete examples of how skills they are learning in school will be used in careers. I also feel more equipped to help them with career exploration because I am aware of more career paths.”