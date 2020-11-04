CLARION – “We’re nowhere close to the finish line.”
“This is an election like no other.”
“We all just need to be patient.”
“We’re just getting started.”
Those statements were made numerous times before midnight last night as an anxious country watched and awaited election results from each state, and waited for an announcement of who will be the next President of the United States.
An announcement that may not officially come until today (Wednesday) or even later in the week.
Although the nationwide presidential race results were still in question as of press time, the vote count wasn’t in doubt for Clarion and Armstrong counties, which solidly backed President Donald Trump’s re-election run.
In what could be a record voter turnout year across the country and in local counties, reports from various polls around Clarion and Armstrong counties showed a higher than usual number of voters lined up to cast their votes. In Mahoning Township (Armstrong County), a line formed early outside the voting precinct in Distant, while the line was steadily long throughout the day in Limestone Township, the Clarion County’s largest precinct.
And a large majority of those voters backed President Donald Trump, although it should be noted that local counties will not count the significant number of mail-in ballots until today or later this week.
As of press time, with 15,718 votes counted in Clarion County, Trump led by 12,826 votes to Joe Biden’s 2,657 votes.
The same held true in Armstrong County, where Trump garnered 84 percent of the vote to Biden’s 14.8 percent with all of the county’s 62 precincts reporting election day voting.
The red wave in local counties also easily carried a number of other congressional and state candidates, including state Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion) who was unopposed on the ballot.
In the race for the 15th Congressional District House seat, incumbent Glenn “GT” Thompson secured re-election across the district, while racking up big wins in Clarion and Armstrong counties. Locally, in Clarion County, Thompson received 13,072 votes to challenger Robert Williams’ 2,458 votes. And in Armstrong County, Thompson received 23,565 votes to Williams’ 4,599 votes.
In the state Senate seat that includes Clarion County, incumbent Scott Hutchinson (R-Oil City) was also re-elected, topping Democratic challenger Shelbie Stroymer 12,961 votes to 2,491 votes in the county.
And for the state Senate seat that includes Armstrong County, incumbent Joe Pittman (R-Indiana) beat Anthony Deloreto, 24,083 votes to 4,155 votes in the county.
All vote totals are unofficial until every vote has been counted, and county officials certify the results.
County and state officials cautioned everyone to be patient as all votes are counted this week.