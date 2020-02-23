Over the last couple of years we’ve been reading media articles about upgrading our driver’s licenses to meet “Real I.D.” requirements. Recently those articles have morphed into horror stories as various states are now reporting ridiculously long wait times — 7 hours in New York, 5 hours in Maryland. Oklahoma is even now advising their folks that it might be easier to just go ahead and apply for a passport rather than face their DMV for a “Real I.D.” Though I had plenty of time to kill, it was with a bit of trepidation that I approached our local PennDot DMV office at the Clearfield Mall.
I didn’t make a reservation but did make sure that I had all of the required documentation — Birth Certificate, current driver’s license, Social Security card and a recent utility bill — with me. The visit consumed a total of about 20 minutes including wait time and I was sent out the door being advised that it my new license with “Real I.D.” would arrive in the mail within fifteen days. I received it in exactly seven days. “DMV” has become shorthand in popular culture in recent decades for stupefying government bureaucracy. I’m happy to report that this has never been my experience at our local office and it certainly wasn’t any different this time. The service was quick, courteous and efficient. The staff and management of our local PennDOT DMV deserve to be lauded. Thanks PennDOT.
Paul Dietzel
Clearfield