DuBOIS — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers that a local enhancement project is set to begin Monday, May 20 along Beaver Drive in DuBois.
The work zone will stretch east from Division Street almost to Shaffer Road. Crews will be working to install sidewalk, ADA compliant ramps, and bus pull-off areas.
As work takes place, drivers may encounter intermittent flagging of traffic, if project activity makes it necessary. Drivers should always be alert for the potential of flaggers in the roadway.
All work will take place during daylight hours.
The City of DuBois is the project sponsor and Francis J. Palo, Inc. of Clarion, PA is the contractor for the $577,000 job. Completion is expected before November 5.
PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in all work zones, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.