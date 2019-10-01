calendar Patti Slaughter Patti Slaughter Oct 1, 2019 Oct 1, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wednesday, October 2Jefferson County Fair Authority will meet at 7 p.m. in the Conservation Center.Thursday, October 3Roseville Grange will hold its annual Octoberfest at 5 p.m. All members are asked to take a covered dish to share, and a friend. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Octoberfest County Fair Authority Roseville Grange Agriculture Conservation Center Dish Member Patti Slaughter Follow Patti Slaughter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Food Videos