The McKinney-d’Argy Funeral Home is responding to concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 virus and the increase of government regulations to encourage or enforce social distancing.
Beginning March 21, the funeral home on Main Street, Brookville, as well as the Snyder-d’Argy Funeral Home in Reynoldsville, will offer only private viewings and services for family members so that they can view and honor their loved ones. However, the funeral homes will now also be able to record and broadcast their viewings and services at the request of the family so that others can watch from home.
“This decision is hard,” said Jacob d’Argy, the owner of the funeral homes. “But the reason we are making this decision is so that the people who are most vulnerable in our community don’t have to decide if they are going to come out and put themselves at risk.”
d’Argy explained that he and his staff have been using the video broadcasting technology for years at the Brookville location to be able to provide the opportunity for those who were unable to attend services. He says they never realized that some day, this service would be a necessity so that people can still come together to bring comfort in times of need. The service will be available in Reynoldsville soon.
“This allows everyone the opportunity, with graciousness and dignity, to be able to sign our guestbook online to let the family know that they are thinking about them and to be able to view the service online,” d’Argy said. He added that many families are already planning to host gatherings at a later date to memorialize their loved ones.
d’Argy emphasized that the most important thing right now is making sure that everyone stays safe during this uncertain time. He added, “We want our friends, family members and community to know that we love them, we care about them, and we are here for them in their time of need.”