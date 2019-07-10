A local group has formed a committee to initiate what it is calling the Students for Life Project.
Students for Life, according to Mary Meyer, the coordinator of the project, “is a means of bringing high school students together to be educated on the human rights issue of abortion and to learn to debate the issue in a reasoned and civil manner.”
“It is our young who will shape the culture of the future,” Meyer said. “The hope is that it will be a culture that embraces life.”
Meyer said she “reached out to superintendents in area school districts to tell them of the committee’s desire to initiate Student for Life groups in the districts and invited them to collaborate on the project.”
School districts contacted were Bradford, Brockway, Cameron, Clearfield, Dubois, Johnsonburg, Kane, Punxsutawney, Ridgway and St. Marys. Also contacted were Dubois Central Catholic High School, Penn State Dubois, and the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.
Early response, Meyer said, has been positive.
Dr. James Wortman, assistant superintendent of the St. Marys Area School District, she said, agreed to be on the committee and is welcoming inquiry about the project from other superintendents and directors of student affairs.
“Given the state of our nation regarding abortion, the issue calls for action now more than ever,” Meyer said.
The Students for Life Project, she said, will host a gathering Aug. 9 to bring together any and all from the area who want to learn more about the human rights issue of abortion and the project itself.
Community leaders, youth ministers and others who work with high school students, school administrators and staff, pastors, parents, students, pro-life volunteers are all welcome and encouraged to bring others, Meyer said. Details of the agenda for the program will be forthcoming. Lunch will be served compliments of Life Matters, the parent group of concerned citizens of which the Students for Life Project is a sub-committee.
For more information about the project or to make reservations for the Aug. 9 event, contact Mary Meyer, (814) 335-8019, or Mary Bea Maloney, (814) 834-3834.