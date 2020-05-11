INDIANA — Alexa Smith of New Bethlehem, a biology major at Indiana University of Pennsylvania in the Cook Honors College, completed a bachelor’s degree with a perfect 4.0 grade point average.
Due to health and safety concerns caused by the coronavirus pandemic, May graduates will be honored at in-person commencement ceremony on Sept. 12.
Smith, daughter of Steven and Amy Smith, is a 2016 graduate of Redbank Valley High School.
She is a recipient of the Sutton Scholarship, Board of Governors Scholarship, Biology Department Scholarship and Service Award and the Alpha Chi Sigma volunteer service award.
Smith was a member of the American Medical Students Association, Alpha Chi Sigma professional chemistry fraternity, Beta Beta Beta Professional Biology fraternity, Phi Eta Sigma service fraternity and the biology club.
She tutored for the chemistry department.
Smith also volunteered for Red Cross blood drives.
A total of 1,837 students completing studies in May and December 2020 are expected to participate in the September commencement ceremonies.
Of the total number of undergraduates, 663 qualify for Latin Honors (3.25 or above cumulative grade point average) and 34 of the May graduates achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average.