NEW BETHLEHEM – “We had a surge at the beginning. Our arrests went up, but they’ve sort of tapered off about the last two weeks.”
With these words, New Bethlehem Police Chief Robert Malnofsky offered his assessment of crime statistics since the start of the coronavirus quarantine.
“I don’t think I can put the blame on the coronavirus for the surge,” he continued. “I think it was just the normal day-to-day cases we have.”
One area Malnofsky noted as having a slight surge and then a leveling was incidents involving juveniles.
“That was one area where there was a spike, but it’s sort of declined a bit,” he said. “I think kids are finding things to do.”
The chief also noted a decrease in the amount of traffic that passes through town, not only during the day but later in the evening.
“Late at night, after midnight, there are very few cars out,” he said.
Malnofsky also pointed to a decrease in the number of DUI cases.
“People are only buying alcohol from distributors so quantities are limited,” he said. “People are also drinking at home because of social distancing and can’t really go out to a friend’s house.”
District Judge Jeffrey Miller offered a similar appraisal regarding the decrease in traffic incidents.
“I’ve noticed that filings on traffic citations are down,” he said, noting further that there were no traffic violations reported by state police in Miller’s jurisdiction last week.
Another place where there has been a notable slow down since the onset of the quarantine is in the number of incarcerations at the Clarion County Jail.
Warden Jeff Hornberger reported on Monday that between March 23 and April 6 there had only been five new commitments to the facility.
“Throughout the whole year, we usually average two inmates in per day and two inmates out per day,” he said, adding that three of the five commitments are still incarcerated in the jail.
“We’re still taking anyone who is committed through the court system,” Hornberger continued. “That’s just what we’ve received as far as new commitments.”
Malnofsky concurred.
“Arrests are still being made,” Malnofsky said. He explained that with domestic incidents, for example, there are “no ifs, ands or buts. They’re still being arrested.”
He added that smaller offenses, while charged, are being delayed.
“Small drug cases and stuff like that are being filed, but they’re being filed delayed,” Malnofsky said. “The court system has scaled back due to this [the quarantine].”
According to an administrative order issued April 1 by Clarion County Court of Common Pleas Judge Sara Seidle-Patton, “court administration will continue to evaluate proceedings on a case-by-case basis to determine those proceedings that should be held in person...and those proceedings that must be continued out of concern for social distancing and to avoid the potential spread of the virus.”
While there has been a slight decrease in citations and charges over the past few weeks, all three law officials are concerned about a possible spike should the quarantine last much longer.
“My biggest concern is that I’m afraid we’re going to see domestics on the rise,” Miller said, noting that as of late last week no assaults had been filed by the NBPD. There were, however, two cases filed by state police.
Miller noted that both state and local police departments share the concern.
“They’re going to be monitoring those calls,” he said. “They will be a priority for the troopers and Chief.”
Malnofsky also voiced his concern for the potential ramifications of a long-term quarantine.
“If that happens, I think there could be a potential uptick with a lot of issues,” he said.