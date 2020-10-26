NEW BETHLEHEM – A 70-year-old New Bethlehem man is facing drug-related charges stemming from multiple incidents that took place in early 2019 along Broad Street in New Bethlehem.
William D. Neiswonger was charged with three individual counts of manufacturing, delivering or possessing with intent to deliver a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication facility, possessing a counterfeit substance and using or possessing with intent to use drug paraphernalia.
Using a confidential informant, CNET reportedly made separate purchases of Clonazepam from Neiswonger on Feb. 7, 2019; Feb. 28, 2019; and April 18, 2019.
During each of the transactions, Neiswonger allegedly agreed to sell to five Clonazepam pills to the informant for $10.
According to court documents, the transactions were observed in action by CNET officers outside of Neiswonger’s Broad Street home.
All charges were filed Oct. 21 by Clarion County Detective Roger Wright with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller in New Bethlehem.