PORTER TWP. – A 23-year-old New Bethlehem man is facing charges following an altercation on Jan. 6 at approximately 1:40 a.m. in Porter Township.
Tyler Edward Troup was charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment.
During a verbal argument in the bathroom of their Packing Road home, Troup allegedly grabbed his girlfriend, Jessica M. Booser, by the throat, cutting off her breathing for approximately five seconds. Troup then released Booser and left the room, police said.
Charges against Troup were filed Jan. 6 by state police Trooper Patrick Berggren with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller in New Bethlehem.
