RIMERSBURG – A 37-year-old Rimersburg man was charged with criminal trespassing stemming from an incident on Nov. 23 at approximately 11 a.m. along Ditty Drive in Rimersburg.
According to police, Jason L. Beabout trespassed on property belonging to David Young, 47, of Rimersburg, and started a fire in the burn pit.
The property was reportedly posted with a “No Trespassing” sign at the time of the incident.
Reports state that Beabout was captured on video, and the property manager was able to identify him.
Charges were filed Dec. 11 with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.