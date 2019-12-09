RIMERSBURG – A 55-year-old Rimersburg man is facing charges stemming from an incident on Nov. 13 along Maple Grove Road in Rimersburg.
William R. Brown was charged with criminal trespassing.
Brown allegedly trespassed onto property belonging to Melody Sue Simpson, knowing that he was not permitted to do so.
According to reports, the property along Maple Grove Road belongs to Melody Simpson, but her step-daughter, Julie Ann Simpson, lives at the residence. Julie Simpson is also Brown’s niece and told police that she saw Brown at her home on Nov. 13.
Brown reportedly admitted to being on the premises to visit his niece.
Charges were filed Dec. 5 by state police with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.