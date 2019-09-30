NEW BETHLEHEM – A 37-year-old New Bethlehem man was charged with public drunkenness following an incident on Sept. 15 at approximately 4:30 a.m. along Broad Street in New Bethlehem.
According to reports, Jeffery Allen Crownover appeared in a public place manifestly under the influence of alcohol. He allegedly walked from his house to the New Bethlehem Police station, where he began to yell and swear.
Crownover reportedly admitted to being intoxicated, but said it was all right because he wasn’t driving.
Charges were filed Sept. 23 by New Bethlehem Police Sgt. Daniel Clark Jr.