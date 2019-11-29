INDIANA — A man originally from Knox has been selected by Indiana University of Pennsylvania for a 2019 Young Alumni Achievement Award.
Daniel Reichard, a 2012 graduate of IUP with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, was selected for the award. Reichard is the son of Chris and Sara Reichard, of Clarion County. He is a 2008 graduate of Keystone Junior-Senior High School.
The Young Alumni Achievement Awards are sponsored by the IUP Office of Alumni Relations and IUP Ambassadors. They are presented to IUP graduates of the last 15 years who have recorded notable achievements in their professions. Each IUP college selects a recipient from their college for the award.
Recipients are honored during Young Alumni Day, which occurs in the fall semester. In addition to the awards ceremony, alumni participate in forums and speak to current IUP students.
Reichard, who now lives Fredericksburg, Virginia, is a fifth-grade teacher at Kate Waller Barrett Elementary School. In his short career as a teacher, he has been recognized statewide for his efforts in educating young people. Reichard was chosen as a finalist for the 2019 Virginia Teacher of the Year. He was named a “30 Under 30 Rising Innovator” by the International Literacy Association and was chosen in 2018 as the Washington Post Teacher of the year for the region spanning Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, DC.
While at IUP, Reichard was in the urban education concentration in the College of Education and Communications and was an active member of Kappa Delta Pi education honor society.
Reichard also earned his master’s in educational leadership from George Mason University.